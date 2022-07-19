WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 150 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,645,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $329.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.66.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.95.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

