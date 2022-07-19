WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

