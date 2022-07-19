WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,666,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Down 1.0 %

K opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

