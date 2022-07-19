WBH Advisory Inc. Has $209,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of STIP opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.