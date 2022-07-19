WBH Advisory Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,878,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after buying an additional 410,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126,716 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after buying an additional 1,023,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,090,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.