WBH Advisory Inc. Has $412,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.65.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $177.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.