WBH Advisory Inc. Has $449,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $145.73 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.81.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.75%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

