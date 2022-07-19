WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $211,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $2,299,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XAR stock opened at $99.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.71. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $95.46 and a 1-year high of $129.86.

