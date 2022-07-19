WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,323 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12.

