WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

