WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VV stock opened at $174.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.61 and a 200-day moving average of $194.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

