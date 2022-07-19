WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,342 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,776 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.