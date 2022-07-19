WBH Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after acquiring an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,726,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.