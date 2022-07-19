WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 20,022 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,745,000. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 459,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 226,549 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 199,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 392,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after purchasing an additional 114,872 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

