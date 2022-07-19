WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.3% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $419.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

