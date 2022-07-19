WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,677 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 54,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56.

