Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Barclays

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,736,000 after buying an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

