West Bancorporation Inc. Acquires Shares of 987 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10,268.4% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $132.07 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

