West Bancorporation Inc. Has $85,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

