West Bancorporation Inc. Invests $106,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group
In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OMC stock opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.
