Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 256.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Western New England Bancorp worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

