Weyerhaeuser to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.3 %

WY opened at $34.32 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after buying an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.