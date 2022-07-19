Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,287 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after acquiring an additional 255,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 138,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.2 %

Whirlpool stock opened at $161.32 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool



Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

