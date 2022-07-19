Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 3,012 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.28. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.