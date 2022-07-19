Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 4,600 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.9 %

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares in the company, valued at $390,885.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.