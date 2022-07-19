Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 49,496 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.37% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VRP stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

