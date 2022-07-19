Whittier Trust Co. Buys 270 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.94.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $297.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.