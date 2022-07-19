Whittier Trust Co. Buys 4,394 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

TGT stock opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

