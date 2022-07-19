Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

