Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.45 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

