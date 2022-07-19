Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.44 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

