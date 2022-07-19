Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.20.

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CME opened at $200.44 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

