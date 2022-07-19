Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

