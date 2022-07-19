Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 40.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 360.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.94.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $297.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

