Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 3,898 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.80. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

