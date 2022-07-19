Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 5,600 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,517,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

EWBC stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $77.10.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

