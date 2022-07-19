Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 66,313 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 883.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,313 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.