Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 671 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

