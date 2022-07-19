Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $398,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.42.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

