Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 4,911.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,206 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,875,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of EQT by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,354 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,505,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,696,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,433,000 after purchasing an additional 701,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

EQT Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE EQT opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.05%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

