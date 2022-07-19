Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 210.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,255,000 after purchasing an additional 102,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $413.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.40. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.43.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.