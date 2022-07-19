Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $210.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.44.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

