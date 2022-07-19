Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 3,121 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Electric Power Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

