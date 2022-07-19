Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 3,147 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,929,000 after buying an additional 312,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $185.79 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

