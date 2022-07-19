Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 403 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,147,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

UPS stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

