Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 4,400 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $190.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.