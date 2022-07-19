Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

