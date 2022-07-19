Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 44,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 425,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,135,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

