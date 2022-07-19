Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 186,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $114.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

