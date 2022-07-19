Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $245.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.98 and its 200-day moving average is $275.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

